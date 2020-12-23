Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 mark, reports WHO

African nations have recorded 36,130 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,542,653, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The coronavirus-related death toll has topped 60,176 across African nations after a rise of 1,147 deaths in the past 48 hours. More than 2.1 million people have recovered from the disease.

South Africa accounts for a majority of coronavirus cases and deaths across Africa, 940,212 and 25,246 respectively. The death toll in Egypt climbed to 7,167, and 127,061 cases have been confirmed. Morocco recorded 7,030 deaths from coronavirus.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second to South Africa (120,638 cases and 1,864 deaths) and is followed by Kenia (94,768 cases and 1,647 deaths) and Nigeria (79,789 and 1,231).