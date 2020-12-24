Rajnath Singh, Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo discuss security situation in region

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan Kishi Nobuo on Tuesday.

He congratulated Minister Kishi on his appointment as Minister of Defence and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID 19.

The two Ministers exchanged views on security situation in the region and the need for a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law.

"Both Ministers welcomed the successful conduct of JIMEX 2020, MALABAR 2020 and also the recent successful visit of Chief of Staff, JASDF to India," read an official statement.

They expressed satisfaction at the signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services in further promoting defence ties between the two countries.

During the telephonic conversation, the Ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The Ministers agreed that in the recent past both countries have made notable strides in Defence Industry and Technology cooperation and look forward to even greater cooperation in this field.