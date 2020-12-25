Brazil close to seeing 190,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil registered 762 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 189,982, the Ministry of Health said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In its daily pandemic report, the Ministry of Health also reported 58,428 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,423,945 cases since Feb. 26, when Latin America's first case was detected in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, only behind the United States, and the third largest caseload, surpassed only by the United States and India.