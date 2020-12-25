6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

An earthquake with the magnitude of 6.3 shook Batangas province on the main Philippine island of Luzon on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 7:43 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 102 kilometers, about 11 kilometers southwest Calatagan town, about 100 kilometers south of capital Manila.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal also felt the tremor, the institute said.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum told local radio that the quake will not generate a tsunami.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said there was no reports of damage from the quake so far.