UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks by unidentified armed combatants on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Friday's attacks on the national defense and security forces of the CAR and the UN peacekeeping force in the country left three peacekeepers from Burundi killed and two others wounded, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers, as well as to the people and government of Burundi, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said Dujarric.

Guterres recalled that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He called on the CAR authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice, said the statement.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the continued commitment of the UN to supporting efforts to advance peace and stability in the CAR, it said.