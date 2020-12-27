UN chief wants peaceful, credible elections in CAR

Other News 27 December 2020 02:35 (UTC+04:00)
UN chief wants peaceful, credible elections in CAR

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for peaceful, inclusive and credible general elections on Sunday in the Central African Republic (CAR), said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

To that end, Guterres invited all actors to refrain from any action, including violence, hate speech and incitement to violence, that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process and national stability, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general strongly condemned attacks against civilians, humanitarians, state authority and peacekeepers, as well as candidates. He called on national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence, said the statement.

Guterres urged signatory parties to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation to strictly comply with their commitments and address their concerns through peaceful means. He also called on all political stakeholders and their supporters to resolve their differences peacefully, including through dialogue and appropriate institutional mechanisms, in accordance with national laws, it said.

Guterres reiterated to the people of the CAR the continued support and solidarity of the United Nations, in coordination with national, regional and international actors, as they strive to consolidate peace and democracy in their country, said the statement.

