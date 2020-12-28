21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become youngest Mayor in Kerala

Arya Rajendran, a 21-year-old BSc student, is all set to become the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. Once she assumes office, she would be the youngest Mayor in the state.

Arya, a CPM candidate, won from Mudavanmugal ward, defeating UDF candidate Sreekala by 2872 votes. She was the youngest candidate in the district.

A second year BSc Maths student at All Saints College Thiruvananthapuram, Arya is also the State President of Bala Sangham and a state office bearer of SFI, the student wing of CPM. She's also a CPM branch committee member.

She is the daughter of Rajendran, an electrician, and Sreelatha, an LIC agent.

The CPM district secratariat which met here on Friday zeroed in on Arya. The party finalised her name as it was decided that a youngster should be considered for the post.

Arya said she has not received any intimation from the party so far regarding the post and added that she will happily accept any responsibility that's given to her.

"I am right now functioning as a councillor. But I will take up the responsibilities given to me by the party," she said.

Arya added that her main focus will be on addressing women's issues and other developmental activities.

A couple of other names including Jameela Sreedharan who won from Peroorkada and Gayathri Babu who won from Vanchiyoor were doing the rounds for Mayorship. However, the party went with the youngest candidate as that would send out a positive message among the masses.

The Left front had fielded many youngsters and women in the local body polls. With this decision, the CPM hopes to attract more youngsters to the party ahead of the Assembly elections.