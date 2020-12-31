Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.72 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,727,345 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reached 64,760 as of Thursday afternoon.

The Africa CDC, specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, also said that a total of 2,279,397 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered from the infectious virus across the continent so far.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Ethiopia, respectively, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 1,039,161. The country also has the highest number of COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, with 28,033 deaths.

Morocco comes next with 437,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,355 deaths, followed by Egypt with 136,644 confirmed cases and 7,576 COVID-19-related deaths, it was noted.