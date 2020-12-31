Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea
Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.
The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.
