Mexico ready to offer asylum to Assange, president says
Mexico is ready to offer political asylum to Julian Assange and supports the decision of a British judge to deny extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“Assange is a journalist and deserves a chance, I am in favor of pardoning him,” Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. “We’ll give him protection.”
