Indonesia locates two black boxes of crashed plane -transport committee
Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of the two black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air plane have been identified on Sunday after nearly a day of searching, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon.
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses condolences in connection with crash of passenger plane in Indonesia
Territorial councils for the development of professional qualifications and competencies will be formed in Uzbekistan