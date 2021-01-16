7 killed in helicopter crash in southern Philippines

Seven people were killed in a Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter crash in the southern Philippines on Saturday, the military confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The military said that among the dead were the two pilots of a UH-1 "Huey" aircraft that crashed around 2:30 p.m. local time in a village in Bukidnon province.

The military helicopter was on a resupply mission when it crashed due to engine failure, the military added.

Aside from the two pilots, all the five other crew members on board were also killed.