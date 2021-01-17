Fires in central Chile consume over 3,200 hectares

The National Emergency Office of the Chilean Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (ONEMI) reported on Saturday that 3,230 hectares of land have been consumed by fires in the past two days in the Valparaiso region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), forest fires are still active in the Lago Penuelas National Reserve and Hacienda Las Palmas 2. Although the fires are under control, they have not been extinguished.

"It is a giant perimeter, and we are mainly concerned about the advance towards the western sector. The other fronts are quite confined and have low spread," CONAF director Sandro Bruzzone said.

The Valparaiso regional secretary of health, Francisco Alvarez, said that three patients that tested positive for the novel coronavirus were evacuated from the area near the fires and are now in isolation.