Pakistan confirms 1,599 new COVID-19 cases
Pakistan registered 1,599 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official statistics on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Pakistan has so far confirmed 544,813 cases and lost 11,657 lives to the disease since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the latest government data.
