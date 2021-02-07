Around 150 missing after glacier burst in north India, rescue operation underway

Around 150 people have gone missing in India's northern hilly state of Uttarakhand after a huge glacier burst resulting in a heavy floods-like situation in the affected areas Sunday, local media quoted state's Chief Secretary Om Prakash as saying, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Most of the people missing are said to be laborers working at the Rishiganga power project in the state and local residents, according to private news agency Asian News International.

The Indian Navy and the Indian Army have been put on alert for carrying out the relief and rescue work in the affected areas.

The disaster reportedly struck at around 10:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday.

"Parts of the Rishiganga power project have been damaged as a result of the glacier burst," confirmed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while speaking to local media.