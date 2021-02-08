Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 432,000 in past day

More than 432,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 105.39 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:45 (GMT+4) on February 7, as many as 105,394,301 novel coronavirus cases and 2,302,302 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 432,3321 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,752.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for more than 55% of the COVID-19 daily tally (237,798 cases). Next are Europe (128,578 cases), and Southeast Asia (25,691 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (26,547,977), India (10,826,363), Brazil (9,447,165), Russia (3,967,281), the United Kingdom (3,929,839), France (3,262,505), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,625,098), Turkey (2,524,786), Germany (2,284,010), Colombia (2,142,660), and Argentina (1,970,009).