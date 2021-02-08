Nepal govt unveils road constructed with Indian grant assistance

Nepal has unveiled a road connecting the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation, a project which also received grant assistance from New Delhi.

The Indian government has provided financial assistance of NRs 44.48 million for the road, which connects the Indian border with Nepal's Laxmipur, Balara and Gadhiaya areas, reports ANI.

Issuing a press release, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj said that Consul General Nitesh Kumar and Division Chief of Department of Roads, Road Division, Chandranigahpur - Binod Kumar Mauwar jointly inaugurated the road, which is expected to ease the movement of daily commuters across the border, the Indian news agency reported.

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation' was utilized for construction of the blacktopped road. It has two packages viz. Package-I of 4.46 kims from Indian Border-Laxmipur-Balara-Mirzapur and Package-II of 1.62 Kms from Mirzapur to Gadahiya Road/Hulaki Road. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an agreement between the Government of India and Government of Nepal," the release stated.