Indian government approves sending 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Cambodia

The Indian government has approved the supply of 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia on an urgent basis, officials said.

"This is in response to Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen’s request to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for assistance in supply of COVID-19 vaccines," read a statement issued the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

" The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population. The decision is a testament to India’s appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia," read the statement.

Since last month, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to many countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.