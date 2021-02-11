‘Madagascar wants to deepen defence relations with India’

Complementing India’s efforts to expand its presence in the western Indian Ocean, a region of increasing strategic significance for global powers, the island nation of Madagascar is pitching for stronger defence ties with India, saying the latter provides a security umbrella to countries in the region. Visiting Madagascar defence minister Richard Rakotonirina tells Sachin Parashar his country wants to gain from India through joint military exercises, capacity building and establishment of a semaphore system on the coast for white shipping. Excerpts from the interview:

Could you talk a bit about the significance of Madagascar’s participation in the IOR conclave hosted by India.

This visit is a response to the invitation of the Indian government to visit Aero India Expo and it was also an occasion to participate in the conclave of ministers of defence of Indian Ocean Region organised by Indian defence ministry. The aim of this conclave was to harmonise the views of neighbouring IOR countries’ defence ministers, to see together how to consolidate cooperation in Indian Ocean, whether in the sector of defence or in humanitarian economy, blue economy, in prosperity.

What role do you see India playing in Indian Ocean Region, more specifically in the western Indian Ocean?

India is a key player in the Indian Ocean. First of all because it is a superpower in terms of demography, in terms of economy and in military power. India is a leader in terms of regional security and economic cooperation, whether bilateral or multilateral, in the field of culture. India is now a member of the UNSC and thus represents the southern countries. We can’t ignore that India is among founding members of Non Aligned Movement.

India and Madagascar had signed an MoU for defence cooperation. What are your expectations from India in terms of defence cooperation?

For Indian Ocean countries, India represents a security umbrella which maintains peace and prosperity in the area. Indeed, one MoU was signed earlier between India and Madagascar. We would like deepening of defence cooperation, in maritime sector specifically, through transfer of Indian expertise to Malagasy National Navy. We want to consolidate defence cooperation through the setting up of a semaphore system on the coasts of Madagascar through white shipping (agreement). All that requires the creation of a Malagasy-Indian joint commission. Madagascar specially expects (to gain) from India through capacity building, through joint military exercises. India is a maritime superpower in the region, its presence is critical to serenity of this region.