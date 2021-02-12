Brazil's Bolsonaro to introduce bill to cut taxes on diesel
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he planned to send a bill to Congress on Friday that would cut taxes on diesel, following a recent threat by truck drivers to strike over high fuel prices, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a weekly online broadcast on Thursday, Bolsonaro said he would like the National Financial Policy Council to be involved in setting guidelines for fuel taxes.
