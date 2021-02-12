6.4-magnitude quake jolts Pakistan, M6.1 quake strikes north India
A strong earthquake hit Pakistan on Friday evening, the magnitude was registered at 6.4. Later an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit north India, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.
Strong tremors were felt in Amritsar city of the northern state of Punjab. "It was quite strong," said Ravinder Singh, a journalist in Amritsar over phone.
Mild tremors were also felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas.
