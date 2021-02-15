South Korea eases coronavirus curbs, to announce vaccine plan

Other News 15 February 2021 09:33 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea eases coronavirus curbs, to announce vaccine plan

South Korea eased some of its strictest social distancing rules for businesses on Monday, but kept limits on private gatherings as authorities prepared to unveil plans for the roll out of the first coronavirus vaccines later this month, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The decision comes after a subdued Lunar New Year holiday last week. Daily coronavirus infections rebounded to above 400 ahead of the break, but have dropped since then with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reporting 344 new infections as of midnight Sunday.

The country is planning to start its vaccination programme from Feb. 26, details of which are due to be announced by the head of the KDCA later in the day. Healthcare workers and older residents will be among the first to be vaccinated.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, however, urged caution as infection clusters continue to plague the densely populated capital of Seoul and neighbouring areas.

“There is always a concern of transmission from movements during the Lunar New Year holiday,” he told a government meeting. “But if we lower our guards amid easier social distancing measures, infections will rise again.”

Nearly 80% of the new cases reported over the holiday were in the Seoul area, highlighting the continued threat, he added.

Some restrictions have been eased in the greater Seoul area, effective Monday.

A 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes has been pushed to 10 p.m., while bars and nightclubs have been allowed to reopen, but with a 10 p.m. curfew and limited number of patrons.

Curfews have been removed for cinemas, internet cafes, “cram schools”, theme parks, large supermarkets, and hair salons.

Outside of the greater Seoul area, there are now no curfews on businesses, while attendance limits have been eased for churches and sports events.

Private gatherings of more than four people are still banned across the country.

The country had reported a total of 83,869 COVID-19 infections as of Sunday, with 1,527 deaths.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google
Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system
Weekly summary of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector
Weekly summary of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Blue hydrogen supply growth likely to be negligible Oil&Gas 10:21
Turkey records decline in labor migrants to Uzbekistan Turkey 10:16
Pashinyan started Second Karabakh War which resulted in defeat, says Israeli expert Politics 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.15 Finance 10:16
Iran's TPPH talks design, domestic production of turbines and power plant generators Business 10:15
India may rejoin Iran's oil customers club Business 10:14
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 15 Uzbekistan 10:14
Refining sector demand for hydrogen to rise over coming decade Oil&Gas 10:08
Iran's TPICO shares data on imports Business 10:04
Several countries announce readiness to participate in next phases of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine trials Business 10:04
Iran's Rouhani voices concerns about delay in approval of budget bill Business 10:03
SUEZ Group provides new digital technologies for Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:03
SUEZ Group developed solutions to maximize refinery profitability in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:02
Iran records increase in production of aluminum ingot Business 09:46
Iran's Trade Promotion Organization discusses judiciary's visit to Iraq Business 09:45
Iran receives second shipment of Russian Sputnik-V vaccines Society 09:45
South Korea eases coronavirus curbs, to announce vaccine plan Other News 09:33
New Zealand in coronavirus lockdown as U.K. variant cases reported Other News 09:31
Bitcoin pulls back from brink of $50,000 Finance 09:27
Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions Oil&Gas 09:26
Iranian companies manufacture the first electric pump for Goureh-Jask oil pipeline Oil&Gas 09:18
Iran discloses amount of money spent on border terminals Business 09:18
Nissan says 'not in talks with Apple' over autonomous car project Business 09:00
Turkey sends 1st batch of tank cars for Iraqi oil transport Oil&Gas 08:39
İn Georgia school staff undergo COVID-testing Georgia 08:15
Kazakhstan confirms 722 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours Kazakhstan 08:12
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss building of high-speed railway between countries Transport 08:01
Oman extends giving locals higher education jobs Economy 07:22
Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google ICT 06:37
Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting US 05:49
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 05:01
Sudan condemns Ethiopian forces for new "aggression" on Sudanese lands Other News 04:16
11 dead in clashes between army, militiamen in DRC mining city Other News 03:28
Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer Other News 02:35
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days Arab World 01:42
Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal Europe 00:55
President Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in liberated Lachin (VIDEO) Politics 00:08
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Lachin (VIDEO) Politics 00:07
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footages highlighting visit to liberated territories on her official Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 14 February 22:52
Value of foreign investments in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province climbs Business 14 February 22:07
Certain loans issued to enterprises in Iran's Khuzestan Province Finance 14 February 22:06
One of central streets of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city named in honor of national hero Society 14 February 22:04
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds to be auctioned Finance 14 February 22:03
Only small part of Iran's agricultural products exported Business 14 February 22:01
Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 14 February 21:55
Iran reveals production volume of several products Business 14 February 21:24
Georgia's governance and ease of doing business indicators outperform median percentile Business 14 February 21:17
Southern Gas Corridor - strategic success of Azerbaijan Politics 14 February 21:14
Kazakhstan-Spain trade decreases year-on-year Business 14 February 21:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14 February 21:11
Iran boosts import, export and transit of goods via Chabahar port Business 14 February 21:11
Argentina’ ex-President Carlos Menem dies at age of 90 Other News 14 February 20:48
Number of injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 150 Other News 14 February 20:06
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 15 Oil&Gas 14 February 19:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 14 February 19:17
Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections Israel 14 February 19:04
Georgia's current account deficit widens Finance 14 February 18:11
Uzbekistan boosts imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 Business 14 February 18:09
Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14 February 18:02
Iran expands steel production Business 14 February 17:07
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 14 February 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament responds to US Senators in its statement Politics 14 February 17:05
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP Politics 14 February 16:58
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts Politics 14 February 16:43
UK's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 14 February 16:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 14 February 15:27
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 14 February 15:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia Other News 14 February 15:16
Issues related to demining process in liberated lands discussed in Azerbaijan Politics 14 February 14:23
Head of Agriculture Organization of Tehran Province talks wheat purchase guarantee Business 14 February 14:20
Asaka Bank invests in reconstruction of jewelry factory in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14 February 14:16
4 soldiers, 5 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's fighting Other News 14 February 14:06
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Economy 14 February 13:08
Weekly review of key events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 14 February 12:40
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 14 February 12:31
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 14,185 Russia 14 February 12:19
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 14 February 11:45
Georgia's general government debt up Business 14 February 11:42
Car manufacturing in Iran increases Business 14 February 11:40
UzAuto Motors switches to full automation of business processes Transport 14 February 11:39
Azerbaijan’s water supplier announces tender to attract audit services Tenders 14 February 11:11
Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10 Iran 14 February 10:56
Iranian Ministry discloses operation results of country's airlines Transport 14 February 10:30
16 injured in amusement park accident in central China Other News 14 February 10:17
Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons Turkey 14 February 09:48
Georgia builds sixth new tunnel as part of East-West international highway Construction 14 February 09:31
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837 Kazakhstan 14 February 09:25
Road accident claims 14 lives in S. India Other News 14 February 09:21
Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile' US 14 February 08:51
U.S. should hold itself to highest standards for supporting WHO: Chinese embassy spokesperson US 14 February 08:29
Turkmenistan exceeds its oil refining plan Oil&Gas 14 February 08:01
EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: paper Europe 14 February 07:30
Brazil registers 5th consecutive day of over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 14 February 06:59
U.S. records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections US 14 February 05:39
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system Economy 14 February 05:01
Israel launches 154-mln-USD plan to support disabled people amid COVID-19 Israel 14 February 04:35
UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out Europe 14 February 03:51
France registers 21,231 new COVID-19 infections in one day Europe 14 February 03:13
Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border Other News 14 February 02:27
Israel reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 721,759 in total Israel 14 February 01:49
All news