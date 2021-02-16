Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 240,000
Brazil registered 528 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 239,773, the Ministry of Health said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry also reported 32,197 more cases, bringing the national count to 9,866,710.
To curb the spread of the disease, Brazil canceled traditional Carnival celebrations nationwide in February.
In Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populated and industrialized state, authorities shut down at least 500 clandestine parties. Sao Paulo has so far registered 1,915,914 cases and 56,304 deaths.
