5.8-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province in the central parts of the country early Tuesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake hit at 02:22 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (23:22 GMT+4 Monday) with the epicenter at 90 km northeast Buol district and the shallow of 10 km under the sea bed.

The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.