Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.96 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,963,706 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

African countries were facing several challenges, as they were in bad need of vaccines, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, "our population has begun to face what is called pandemic fatigue. We have been doing this for one year and people are getting tired," he added.

He also emphasized the need to strictly adhere to public health precautionary measures.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,722, while 3,540,989 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency said.

South Africa has lost 50,678 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, according to the Africa CDC.