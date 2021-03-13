Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine

Brazil’s Health Ministry has inked a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to buy Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry’s press service said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The health ministry has signed a contract today on purchase of Sputnik V vaccine which will be imported from Russia by the Brazilian laboratory Uniao Quimica," the tweet said.

The vaccine is expected to be delivered by three shipments in April, May and June.

"The vaccine still needs to be approved by Anvisa (the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency]," the ministry reminds.