India among world’s top 5 investment destinations: PwC Global CEO survey

India has slipped one spot but remains among the world's top five investment destinations, said the annual PWC Global CEO Survey on Thursday.

According to the survey, the United States has extended its lead over China as the top growth market that CEOs are looking to invest. Germany remains in the third spot. The United Kingdom has overtaken India to occupy the 4th spot after Brexit while India has managed to remain in the top 5 just ahead of Japan.

The survey said that Global CEOs are also more confident about the economic conditions getting better around the world.

"This level of optimism among global CEOs about the economy improving is the highest the ever in its 24-year history. This is also nearly 20 percent higher than the highest optimism level of 57 percent seen in 2018," said the survey.

The survey also stated that pandemics and health crisis has jumped to the top spot with 52 percent terming it as the biggest threat. Cybersecurity has also emerged as the second major threat with 47 percent fearing it could derail their businesses.