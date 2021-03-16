Japan may issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates as infections continue uptick

Japan confirmed 695 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the country's cumulative total to 449,318, with the minister in charge of vaccination efforts saying certificates to those who have been vaccinated may be issued, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to health officials and local authorities, a total of 8,632 have died nationwide from the virus, with infection figures continuing to rise in major urban areas, including Osaka, Tokyo and three of the capital's neighboring prefectures currently under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Although the countrywide inoculation campaign is gathering steam, Taro Kono, Japan's minister in charge of vaccination efforts, said on Monday that issuing certificates to people who have been inoculated against the virus was a "possibility."

"If requested internationally, we will have no other choice but to consider issuing inoculation certificates," Kono said in a parliamentary session.

He said that the certificates could be "processed through government vaccine rollout management systems."