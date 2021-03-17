Brazil sees record daily COVID-19 deaths of 2,841
Brazil registered 2,841 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new record daily increase, raising the death toll to 282,127, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry also reported 83,926 new cases, bringing the national count to 11,603,535.
Currently, the country has an average of 134.3 deaths and 5,521 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections generated by the P.1 strain that emerged in the northern state of Amazonas in November last year and the movement of people during the summer vacation.
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footages from trip to liberated Shusha on her Instagram account (VIDEO)
Armenia caused great damage to Azykh cave, they will pay for all this damage - Azerbaijani President
Let them come and see how Christian sites are protected in different parts of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
President Aliyev about Albanian temple: If this were Armenian church, would they leave it in such state?
Some foreign journalists were claiming that Hadrut was in hands of Armenians - Azerbaijani president