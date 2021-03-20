Pakistani PM tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his home, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Commenting on Khan's infection, Asad Umar, chairman of the country's National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said in a tweet that "the prime minister got vaccinated on Thursday evening, but he got infected with the virus before getting his jab."

"He (Khan) got vaccinated on Thursday evening and felt some signs of the disease on the next day, so obviously he was infected before being vaccinated because the COVID-19 symptoms take a few days to manifest," Umar told Xinhua.

The official also said that it highlights the need of vaccination for the public and all eligible people should receive vaccine provided by the government to overcome the disease.