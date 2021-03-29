20 injured in Indonesia oil refinery explosion

At least 20 people were injured after an explosion at the Pertamina oil refinery in Indonesian city of Balongan, according to report by the ANTARA news agency, Trend reports citing TASS.

Five people received heavy burns, while 15 others received light injures, the report says, citing Indonesian emergency services.

Earlier, Reuters reported 5 injured, citing the Pertamina official statement. According to the company, 950 people were evacuated. The refinery administration seeks to contain the fire. The cause of fire is currently unknown, the company said.

Local media speculated that the fire could have been caused by a lightning strike. The plant capacity was reportedly at about 125,000 barrels per day.