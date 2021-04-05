Brazil registers 1,240 new deaths from COVID-19

Brazil registered 1,240 more deaths from COVID-19 and 31,359 new cases, with total fatalities reaching 331,433, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Brazil, registering a total of 12,984,956 infections, is currently one of the global epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of both deaths and infections, only after the United States.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has also been hardest hit by the virus with 2,527,400 cases and 77,020 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 658,440 cases and 37,687 deaths.

The South American country has been experiencing a new wave of infections since January, which has overwhelmed the health systems of several states in recent weeks.

As of Saturday, Brazil has vaccinated 24.5 million people against COVID-19. Among them, 19.18 million received the first dose and 5.32 million received both doses.