Another batch of Rafale jets to fly in by mid-May

India will receive another 8 to 9 Rafale jets from France by mid-May, with some expected later this month, completing the first squadron of the fighters in the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to a defence official.

“The number of jets that will arrive in India by month end is being finalised. In all around 8-9 jets are expected by mid-May,” the official said.

With the inductions this month set to complete the first squadron, which currently has 14 jets, the IAF is all set to operationalise the second Rafale squadron at Hasimara in West Bengal later this month.