GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan

GameStop Corp shares fell 12% on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares as it tries to take advantage of the stock price surge following the Reddit-driven trading frenzy earlier this year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company also said global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11%.

Its shares were down at $168.20 in pre-market trading.