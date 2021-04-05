GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan

Other News 5 April 2021 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan

GameStop Corp shares fell 12% on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares as it tries to take advantage of the stock price surge following the Reddit-driven trading frenzy earlier this year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company also said global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11%.

Its shares were down at $168.20 in pre-market trading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 5
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 5
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 4
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 4
Iran intends to limit visits to Turkey
Iran intends to limit visits to Turkey
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub expands e-commerce opportunities for non-residents Economy 16:15
Iran-China agreement covers all fields of co-op - former ambassador Business 16:03
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 15:54
Iran's major plans include launching new electricity facilities Oil&Gas 15:51
Russian SGTT, Uzbek UNGM-DR to develop co-op on maintenance of turbines Uzbekistan 15:50
Outlet village to open in Georgia Business 15:46
Kazakh ministry announces building of agro-machinery production plant in North Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:42
Uzbek Central Bank, IFC discuss issue of IFC bonds in local capital market Uzbekistan 15:41
Investors given more areas in industrial parks of Iran's Semnan Province Business 15:31
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in March 2021 Business 15:30
Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May Europe 15:23
Azerbaijan in TOP-5 countries-importers of tea from Russia in 2020 Business 15:20
Declaration of 2021 to be year of Nizami Ganjavi - joyous occasion in Azerbaijan - Co-chair of NGIC Society 15:14
Iran-China cooperation agreement provides mutual benefits - Iranian MP Business 15:13
Partnership with Israel - strong, comprehensive and multifaceted, says Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:03
Dutch development bank FMO to invest $137 mn in India’s Green Growth Equity Fund Other News 15:01
Iran to open Zahedan-Khash railway soon Transport 14:59
Iran increase loans provided to manufacturers in Bushehr Province Finance 14:58
Iran's Minister of Economy rejects printing money to finance gov't operations Business 14:58
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.95 lakh cr on 1st day of FY22 Other News 14:54
GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan Other News 14:46
Slovakia to implement new project in Georgian pharmaceutical industry Business 14:44
Turkey sees increase in 1Q2020 cement exports abroad Turkey 14:42
Uzbekistan, Russia keen to create new corridor to speed up cargo transportation Transport 14:39
SOCAR discloses planned volumes of Russian gas transit Oil&Gas 14:24
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary launches new logistics product Transport 14:23
Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen Europe 14:17
Tesla shares surge after electric carmaker posts record deliveries US 14:14
ExxonMobil sums up performance results at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 14:09
President Aliyev receives newly-appointed Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company (PHOTO) Politics 14:04
Israeli-made weapons played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – MFA Politics 13:58
Turkmen enterprise exports more than half of harvested tomato crop Business 13:48
Iran’s NIOC declares volume of flares gas to be collected Oil&Gas 13:48
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank and its subsidiaries completed 2020 with profit Finance 13:47
Azerbaijan discusses issues of transport, communications in liberated territories Society 13:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 5 Society 13:46
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 13:46
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank plans to increase corporate loan portfolio volume soon Finance 13:41
Iran to introduce taxes on empty properties Business 13:41
Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy talks renewable energy sector Business 13:34
Iran eyes splitting Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Business 13:30
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture exports up Turkey 13:13
Azerbaijan's Temiz Sheher selects financial reporting auditor Business 13:13
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases Business 13:12
Armenia violating int'l laws by refusing to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - IEPF president Politics 13:10
Russia's 2M2021 import of Turkish cars grows in value Turkey 13:10
Ministry talks provision of Azerbaijani districts with TV communication services Economy 13:09
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (March 29 through April 2) Finance 13:09
PASHA Bank significantly expands lending to Azerbaijani SMEs Finance 13:06
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 13:06
Burning of flare gas in Iran to be reduced to minimum - Oil Minister Oil&Gas 13:05
Japanese INPEX extends evaluation period of Kazakhstan's Aktote/Kairan structures Oil&Gas 13:01
Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage Other News 12:54
Russia’s Ulyanovsk region agree to hold meetings with potential partners from Turkmenistan Business 12:44
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank increases its market share in terms of assets Finance 12:44
Iran expects possible increase of house rental rates Business 12:40
Turkey demands soonest provision of mine maps to Azerbaijan - former ambassador Politics 12:35
Several oil, gas contracts signed in Iran Oil&Gas 12:35
Russian-Azerbaijani joint action plan aimed at removing obstacles to mutual trade - MFA Business 12:33
Can gradually open up vaccination, says AIIMS chief Other News 12:30
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes North Island, New Zealand Other News 12:29
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26 Other News 12:28
Georgia to establish snail meat plant, backed by Italian investment Business 12:28
India's March gold imports surge 471% to a record 160 tonnes: Report Other News 12:25
Another batch of Rafale jets to fly in by mid-May Other News 12:22
Team of Special Forces veterans, people with disabilities to trek to Siachen this year Other News 12:21
Net buyers for 3rd straight month: Vaccination, growth hopes help keep Indian FPI tap on Other News 12:18
Mines heavily damage environment - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 12:04
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:49
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender for railway goods transportation Tenders 11:48
UN official stresses need for joint work to neutralize mines in Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 11:47
Russia’s Tatneft to start rubber manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 11:46
Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency talks consequences of Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps Politics 11:42
Iran interested in developing relations with Uzbekistan – foreign minister Politics 11:39
Armenia continues ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijanis - President's assistant Politics 11:38
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors talks work based on international standards Business 11:34
INPEX reveals 2020 production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:33
UK's Johnson launches mass testing programme as economy reopens Europe 11:24
Postal service between Turkmenistan, Canada resumes Turkmenistan 11:18
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Finland despite COVID-19 Business 11:16
Iran discloses generation data of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 11:16
Capital of Central Bank of Iran to be increased Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan increases exports to Czech Republic year-on-year Business 11:13
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps disturbs peace, trust in region - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 11:10
Caspian Pipeline Consortium sees decrease in crude oil handling Oil&Gas 11:09
Switzerland buys products of Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery via exchange Business 11:08
Tatneft kicks off tire plant construction in Kazakhstan Business 11:04
Turkey's trade turnover with Turkmenistan rises Turkey 10:47
Kazakh transport company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:47
Kazakhstan names main reasons of improved current account's figures in 2020 Finance 10:46
Japan's central bank kicks off experiments on issuing digital currency Other News 10:43
SOCAR to change production method of low-productivity wells at Jafarli field Oil&Gas 10:31
SOCAR preparing action plan to boost output at Muradkhanli oilfield Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan discloses names registered in .AZ domain zone in 3M2021 ICT 10:21
Azerbaijan growing foreign varieties of potatoes Economy 10:19
Cryptocurrency platform INX raises $32m in Toronto Israel 10:18
Certain loans to be issued for purchase of agricultural machinery in Iran Finance 10:17
Turkey shares 2M2021 cargo, passenger traffic data at Antalya Airport Turkey 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.5 Finance 09:59
All news