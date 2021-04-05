GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan
GameStop Corp shares fell 12% on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares as it tries to take advantage of the stock price surge following the Reddit-driven trading frenzy earlier this year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company also said global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11%.
Its shares were down at $168.20 in pre-market trading.
