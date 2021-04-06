India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases
India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections overnight, taking the overall tally of cases to 12.7 million, data from health ministry showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country reported 446 deaths, taking the total to 165,547, data showed.
India’s caseload is the third-highest globally behind the United States and Brazil.
