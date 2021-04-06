India, UAE, Israel Trilateral Trade Could Reach USD 110 Billion By 2030: Diplomats

The trilateral trade between India, Israel and the UAE can propel to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030 by tapping into their mutual strengths, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.

The comments were made at an event organised by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) on Sunday to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC''s leadership across sectors.

"The international business potential backed by Israeli innovation, UAE's visionary leadership and strategic partnership of both nations with India could be USD 110 billion by 2030," Ambassador Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Head of the Israeli mission in Dubai, said in a press release issued by IFIICC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ambassador of the UAE to India and Founding Patron of IFIICC, Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, said, "UAE and India''s bilateral trade is projected to grow from USD 60 billion in 2020 to USD 100 billion by 2030. UAE is a gateway to the world and this trilateral with India and Israel could benefit the world."

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, "The Indian business community in the UAE could significantly leverage the strengths of this trilateral to boost economic growth of all nations."