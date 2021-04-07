S.Korea reports 668 more COVID-19 cases, 106,898 in total

South Korea reported 668 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising its total number of coronavirus infections to 106,898, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was up from 478 in the previous day, recording the highest in 48 days since Feb. 18.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple digits since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in the capital Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 196 were Seoul residents and 173 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,736.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,756. The total fatality rate stood at 1.64 percent.

A total of 565 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, raising the combined number to 97,928. The total recovery rate was 91.61 percent.