India reports a record 131,968 new COVID-19 infections
India reported 131,968 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.
With an overall tally at 13.06 million, India’s overall caseload was the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
Latest
Delegation of Israeli doctors in Azerbaijan to continue providing support to Azerbaijani soldiers (PHOTO/VIDEO)
All cities, villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries been demolished, this is reflection of Islamophobia - President Aliyev