S.Korea reports 698 more COVID-19 cases, 112,117 in total

South Korea reported 698 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 112,117, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 731 in the previous day, but it stayed around 700, raising worry about the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 216 were Seoul residents and 222 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,910.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,788. The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 percent.

A total of 530 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 102,513. The total recovery rate was 91.43 percent.