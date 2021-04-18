5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at 9:29 a.m. local time (0029 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.3 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert