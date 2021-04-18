Sri Lanka to receive Chinese Sinopharm vaccine tomorrow

The Minister of Plantation, Ramesh Pathirana asserted that Sri Lanka will be receiving the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for the Covid-19 virus tomorrow and Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka will be receiving the jab first, Trend reports citing News.lk.

The Minister said this during the cabinet decision media briefing held today at the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka expects to receive 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese government while the next set of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines will be available in Sri Lanka in April so that the individuals who have already received the first jab can receive the second jab as well.

Minister Pathirana further stated that 850,000 people in Colombo, Gampaha, and other areas which have been identified as high risk have been vaccinated so far and another 400,000 doses are available in the country.