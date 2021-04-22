CCMB scientists to culture double mutant, other variants to check if antibodies can neutralise virus

SCIENTISTS AT Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), at the forefront of sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome, will culture the double mutant strain B.1.617 and other variants of concern and check if antibodies of vaccinated or recovered persons can neutralise the virus. “It will take at least 10 days for the process,” Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of CCMB, told The Indian Express.

Dr Mishra said this was not a population study, so if someone’s antibodies were put in cell culture and the virus was unable to infect it, it would mean the vaccine had worked. This exercise was particularly significant as India opens vaccination to all aged 18 and above from May 1.

According to a report from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, from 20,000 cases reported on January 1, the country has reported almost 10 times the number of cases (over two lakh) daily since April 15.