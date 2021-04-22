Both Covishield & Covaxin work, only 3-4 in 10,000 infected post vaccine, Modi govt releases data

A mere three in 10,000 people who received the Covishield vaccine and four in 10,000 who got Covaxin contracted the SARS-CoV2 virus after being fully inoculated, data released by the government Wednesday shows.

This shows that the vaccines are working, said Dr V.K. Paul, member health NITI Aayog and a key figure in the National Covid leadership team, at a press briefing.

“Breakthrough infections are sometimes happening about 3-4 in 10,000. This happens in foreign vaccines also. This incidence is very low … even if Covid happens after vaccination, it does not become serious,” he said, adding that these numbers occur in high risk population such as healthcare workers, so “incidence among common people will be even lower”.

Breakthrough infections refer to infections that happen post vaccination.

Among those who received Covaxin, 695 tested positive after the second dose, which is 0.04 per cent of the population that received the indigenous vaccine, according to the government data.