India builds infrastructures for three educational institutions in Nepal’s Palpa

India has built infrastructures three educational institutions in Nepal’s Palpa district and handed it over in the last two days, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced on Friday.

“On 22nd and 23rd April 2021, newly constructed buildings of Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School, Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School and Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus respectively, built with Government of India’s financial assistance of NRs. 98.37 Million, were virtually inaugurated by Shri Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, Palpa and School Management Committee and local representatives,” the release from the Indian Embassy stated.

Established in 1952 at Tahun VDC in Palpa district as Secondary School, the Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School was subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary level School in 2002.