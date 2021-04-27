Brazilian regulator decides not to authorize Sputnik V vaccine’s import
The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has not allowed the import and use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Trend reports citing TASS.
The decision was approved by all members of the regulator’s board at a meeting on Monday broadcast on the YouTube portal.
"I want to stress that this decision reflects the current situation and was made on the basis of what we have managed to analyze today," the head of the agency, Antonio Barra Torres, said.
