Climate partnership to be ‘core pillar’ of US-India cooperation: Biden
US President Joe Biden has said that he wants to make achieving climate and energy goals “a core pillar” of bilateral cooperation with India and is looking forward to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.
Biden’s remarks came a day after the two countries announced a “US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership” to create stronger bilateral cooperation on actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the landmark Paris Agreement.
“I’m looking forward to working with India’s Prime Minister Modi in a new partnership to achieve our climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of our bilateral cooperation,” Biden said in his address to the two-day virtual summit on climate change on Friday.
