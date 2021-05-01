Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 21 people and wounding as many as 91, the Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, and there was no indication as to why the guest house was targeted. There were fears the death toll could rise.

In Afghanistan, guest houses are lodgings often provided for free by the government, usually for the poor, travellers and students.