Japan pledges $50.3 million to help India combat COVID-19

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that Tokyo will contribute up to ¥5.5 billion ($50.3 million) in additional grant aid to India to help battle the coronavirus pandemic as the South Asian country is in crisis amid rapid spreading of the virus including more contagious variants.

In an online meeting with Motegi, his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Japan's assistance, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, Japan said it will send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India. The Indian government is likely to use the funds to cover equipment costs.

The foreign ministers of Japan and Australia also agreed Wednesday to promote cooperation among the "Quad" group involving India and the United States to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.