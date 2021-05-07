India grants permission for 5G trials to telecom service providers

India on Tuesday granted permission to several telecom service providers to conduct a six-month trial for the use and application of 5G technology in the country.

The Indian Telecom Ministry granted approval to over a dozen firms spanning multiple nationalities - Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL, reported TechCrunch.

These firms, the ministry said, will work with original equipment manufacturers and tech providers Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-Dot. Jio Platforms, additionally, has been granted permission to conduct trials using its own homegrown technology.