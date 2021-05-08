About 200 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem
About 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, Trend reports citing TASS.
Most violent clashes took place near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas were used against the crowd.
According to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Israeli law-enforcers have denied access to its emergency medical teams, sent to the area "to support its branch in Jerusalem in providing EMS to injured Palestinians."
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tasked Palestine’s UN envoy, Riyad Mansour, with requesting a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.
